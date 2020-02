Last year we lost Nipsey Hussle was killed by a man name Eric Holder.

The trial for Holder will begin in April if not late March.

Holder shot Nipsey twice last year on April 31st outside of Nipsey’s clothing store.

On May 9, a grand jury indicted Holder on one count of murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

Source: vibe.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: