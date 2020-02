Diddy is on the move again.

After 11 years of being off air Diddy is back rand ready to be seen.

Diddy, his three sons and LaurieAnn Gibson will all be judges on the show.

Casting dates start next week February 28th in Atlanta then making its way to Houston, Charlotte and New York.

If you want to audition but the show isn’t coming to your city then you are able to audition online via MTV site

Source: complex.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: