Public Enemy, Def Jam Recordings Team Up With PUMA

Chuck D is teaming up with PUMA and Def Jam Recordings for a Public Enemy sneaker and clothing collaboration. On Saturday, the legendary frontman revealed that he is releasing a sneaker that honors Public Enemy’s seminal album “Fear Of A Black Planet,” which turns 30 on April 10th. Chuck also shared the red and white high top and low top versions of the shoe while revealing he owns less than 10 pairs of shoes himself. The two designs in the PUMA x Public Enemy collection will be available this spring.

(Source-HipHopDX)

