If your feeling a little down around Valentine’s Day because you have no date plans or single well Hooters is trying to put a smile on your face!

For Valentine’s Day Friday Hooters is offering free boneless wings to single/ heartbroken people.

All you have to do is bring a picture of your ex and shred it and boom you will receive 10 free boneless wings!

Source: hooters.com

