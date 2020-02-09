What’s Up in and Around Your City

Be careful if you’re driving today. It’s suppose to be a soggy Sunday with snow, possibly mixing with freezing rain and sleet this afternoon. Expect a high of 41, but it’s only 31 degrees now so maybe the freezing rain will switch to just rain later this evening. Don’t let that stop you as there are things to do. Check out some of them below.

The WINTER WARM UP WEEKEND is back at Mallow Run Winery in Johnson County now until the end of March. Enjoy live music, wine tasting, warm soup, fresh baked break and more all on a heated covered patio. Get details at mallowrun.com

Back by popular demand at Skateland KIDS SKATE FREE today from 3-6pm. You need a ticket so go to eventbrite.com

To find out more of what’s going on in and around your city go to AroundIndy.com. We continue on our 14 DAYS OF VALENTINES this weekend with tickets to see our new morning man, Rickey Smiley, tickets to see Erykah Badu and tickets to see Jill Scott. Listen everyday at 10am, 12pm and 3pm for your chance to win. Plus we giving more love this weekend with tickets to our special screening of The Photograph with Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield.

