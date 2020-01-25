Expect a cooler weekend with snow today. Temps near freezing this Saturday according to RTV6. High of 34 with scattered snow showers that may mix with rain later. It is January in Indy, so snow will not stop the show. There are tons of things for you, your family and friends to do and stay warm today. Check out some of them below

The last weekend for the INDIANAPOLIS HOME SHOW has arrived. It started at 10am today and this is THE place to get your shop on for remodeling ideas, products, services and so much more. Kids 5 and under are free and 6-12 only $3. Get your tickets now at indianastatefair.com/events/

has arrived. It started at 10am today and this is THE place to get your shop on for remodeling ideas, products, services and so much more. Kids 5 and under are free and 6-12 only $3. Get your tickets now at indianastatefair.com/events/ DEVOUR INDY WINTERFEST is back at over 100 participating restaurants. Enjoy 3 course, value-priced menu now until Feb. 2nd. To find a restaurant near you go to devourindy.com

is back at over 100 participating restaurants. Enjoy 3 course, value-priced menu now until Feb. 2nd. To find a restaurant near you go to devourindy.com The weather isn’t too frightful for the WINTER WARM UP WEEKEND at Mallow Run Winery in Johnson County. Warm soups, fresh baked breads, live music and more all on a covered heated patio. To find out what’s on the menu today go to mallowrun.com

To find out more of what’s up in and around your city, go to AroundIndy.com. All weekend long you have a chance to win FREE tickets to the Festival of Laughs with Gary Owen, Sommore, Lavell Crawford and more, April 10th.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: