Wendy claims that over her commercial break on yesterday’s show that she got a text from NeNe saying she’s’ Quitting”

Wendy also says that ‘NeNe is holding a huge burden in and once fans find out it will make them cry”

NeNe’s team says this is not true and that this was just a friend who was upset and venting to another friend that wasnt supposed to be said on national tv.

Source: decider.com

