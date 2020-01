A few months ago Alicia Keys announced that she will soon be dropping her album A.L.I.C.I.A.

Well now she has given us a release date for you.

Get ready March 20th will be the big day. Keys has not dropped an album since 2016. Swizz Beatz has one message for fans and that was ‘Let’s Go This Album Is CRAAAZZZZZY!”

Alicia Keys Has New Music And A New Book On The Way

Source: billboard.com

