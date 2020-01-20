Shelby County animal rescue raising money after wind damages shelter

FOUNTAINTOWN — Volunteers are answering a call for help after strong winds caused damage to a Shelby County animal rescue.

The owner of Canine Castaways Rescue said the wind ripped off the top of their outdoor shelter around 2 p.m. Saturday. It was an area they built in September for dogs housed at the shelter.

The dogs are safe, but repairs are estimated at $1,500. Volunteers came out Sunday to help walk the dogs and repair the shelter area. Now the focus is on the dogs’ safety.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: