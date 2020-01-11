What’s Up in and Around Your City

According to RTV6 expect heavy rain with strong winds up to 40mph today. Currently its 59 degrees and we have a brief pause to t he rain, but temps are likely to drop tonight. So before the rain picks backup, get out the house and enjoy a few events going on today.

The INDY RV EXPO is still out at the State Fairgrounds. Plan your next camping trip, get camping ideas and see more than just RV’s. Check out fifth wheels, tent campers and so much more. Kids 16 and under are free with paying adult. Get more information at indianastatefair.com

The WINTER WARM UP is back at Mallow Run Winery in Johnson County. Enjoy warm food, bread, live music and WINE!! All on a covered heated patio. To find out whose playing today, go to mallowrun.com

Looking for some me time? Take the kids to KIDS NITE OUT going on a several YMCA locations today from 5-9pm. To find one near you, go to indymca.org

For more things going on in and around your city, go to AroundIndy.com. All weekend long, listen to win tickets to be the first to see Bad Boys for Life with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

