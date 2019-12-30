The Worst Passwords Of 2019

SplashData is releasing its annual list of the worst computer passwords of the year. At the top is the same one that has been there for years: 1-2-3-4-5-6. The second worst is a slightly longer version, going up to nine. Third is the six characters next to each other on the keyboard, qwerty. Falling from number two to number four this year is the word, password. SplashData comes up with the list by analyzing more than five million leaked passwords to see which are being shared by online criminals. Experts say a simple, easy password may be easy to remember, but it is also easy to hack.

