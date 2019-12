Dr. Dre is ending the decade on a really high note. Forbes released a list of the top-earning musicians of the last decade Tuesday and the legendary rapper-producer is sitting comfortably at the number one spot. According to the magazine, since 2010, Dre has reportedly earned 950-million dollars, putting him ahead of the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

“Can’t forget about Dre.”

