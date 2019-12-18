Disciplinary commission recommends suspending Curtis Hill’s license

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Disciplinary Commission has recommended the suspension of Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s law license for two years, according to a proposal filed on Monday.

The hearing comes after an October hearing lasted several days looking into accusations Hill inappropriately touched women at a party in March 2018.

An attorney for Hill filed a motion to strike on Tuesday in response to the recommendation, according to online court records.

