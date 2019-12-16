IMPD say man found dead in pond on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police say a man was found dead in a pond Saturday afternoon on the northwest side.

According to information from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called just after 3 p.m. about a body that was found in a pond in the 4600 block of Lynnfield Road near the Scarborough Lake Apartments.

The man was declared dead at the scene. Homicide detectives responded to the scene, but IMPD said the case is being investigated as a death investigation.

