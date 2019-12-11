Chrissy Teigen Reveals More About Celebrity Life

Chrissy Teigen is revealing some secrets about celebrity life. The model responded to fans’ tweets about what it’s like to be famous. Besides using a secret airport terminal with separate security when traveling, Teigen talked about having a house manager who works at the house all day to handle day to day business, packages, and scheduling for household staff. She also revealed she and husband John Legend don’t receive any mail or bills. Instead, they have a business accountant who takes care of that and sends them summaries of their spending and income. Teigen did add she missed going to the grocery store on her own without being bombarded by fans.

(Source-People)

