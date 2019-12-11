Sports; Indiana Drops U-Conn, #19 Butler Falls To #11 Baylor

In college hoops action Tuesday night, Indiana beat U-Conn 57-54 at the Jimmy V Classic in New York. No Hoosier scored more than nine points, but it was enough for a win. The 19th-ranked Butler Bulldogs fell to number-11 Baylor 53-52 on the road. Kamar Baldwin scored 19 points in defeat as Butler fell to 9-and-1. Also last night, IUPUI beat Indiana-South Bend 80-60.

In Colts News, shelved Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri regrets not undergoing offseason surgery on his troublesome knee. He said as much in a statement to ESPN yesterday and said he declined surgery so he wouldn’t miss the start of the season. The 46-year-old Vinatieri was placed on injured reserve earlier this week after the injuries led to the worst season of his 24-year NFL career. Caleb McLaughlin is now the Colts’ starting kicker.

As for the Pacers, they face a tough test tonight as the Boston Celtics come to town. Indiana is sixth in the Eastern Conference at 15-and-9, while Boston is second at 17-and-5. The Pacers have split their past six games on the heels of a five-game win streak. They’ll hit the road on Friday to visit Atlanta.

