The Weeknd’s “Heartless” Single Reaches Number One On Charts

The Weeknd is topping charts once again. The R&B singer nabbed his fourth number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his latest single, “Heartless.” According to the publication, the song skyrockets from number 32 to the top spot in its second week on the chart. The Canadian singer sold 58,000 copies of the song last week through download sales, as well as CD and vinyl single sales available on his website. “Heartless” is the Grammy Award-winning singer’s ninth Hot 100 top 10 and his first since “Call Out My Name,” debuted and peaked at number four in April 2018.

(Source-Billboard)

