Beyonce’s Unreleased Early Recordings Drop On New Album

Early recordings from Beyonce have been released on a new album backed by her dad, Mathew Knowles.

Mathew managed his daughter’s group Destiny’s Child and her early solo career, and he’s opened up the vaults to share previously unreleased music.

The album, Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story, dropped via streaming sites on Monday, and features his daughter, best pal Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Robertson when they went by the name, Girls Tyme.

Mathew, who teased the new album a few weeks ago, is also developing a musical based on the music recorded by Beyonce’s girl group, called Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical.

