International Exam Shows U.S. Math and Reading Scores Stagnant

An international exam measuring student achievement found that U.S. students’ scores in math and reading did not improve over the past two decades. The Program for International Student Assessment, or PISA, test results found the U.S. was slightly above average for reading ability, but below in math compared to peer nations. The test also revealed a wider achievement gap between the highest and lowest-performing students. The test, which was administered to 15-year-olds, found that one-fifth of U.S. students at that age group could not read at a 10-year-old’s level. Experts say teachers are not implementing the Common Core standards properly, which aim to boost U.S. students’ competitiveness around the world.

