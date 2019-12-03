Detectives search for suspects who shot and killed doctor day before Thanksgiving

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Detectives in Hendricks County are still working to determine who shot and killed a doctor while he was getting ready to host family for Thanksgiving at his cabin.

Dr. Dean Maar, 61, was found shot and killed inside his cabin on Wednesday evening after deputies were called to the home for a burglary in progress, HCSO Capt. Amanda Goings said. A small fire was also believed to be intentionally set in the home.

There was one witness who was inside the home at the time of the incident, Goings said. An obituary posted for Maar says “he died defending his family from an act of senseless violence.”

