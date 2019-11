A new survey shows an increase in Americans who say they weigh more than 200 pounds this decade as opposed to the last. According to the survey conducted by Gallup, an average of 28-percent of Americans said they weighed 200 pounds or more from 2010 through 2019, spiking four percent from the prior decade. The survey shows that 14-percent of women said they weigh 200 pounds or more, while 42-percent of men said the same.

