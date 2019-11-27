Cosby Has No Remorse

Bill Cosby says he has no remorse for the crimes that landed him in prison for ten years. In an interview with Black Press USA, the 82-year-old suggested he’s maintaining his innocence, saying that when he comes up for parole, the board won’t hear him say he has remorse. He adds he doesn’t care about people talking about this situation when they weren’t there and also claims his trial was a complete “sham”. During the interview, he referred to his cell as a “penthouse” adding that he is “privileged” behind the bars of the maximum security penitentiary, SCI-Phoenix. Cosby is serving a three- to ten-year sentence for drugging and raping a woman.

