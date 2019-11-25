Indy
HomeIndy

Mother of son who died says to always ask about guns in a house

High Angle View Of Gun On Table

Source: Tanapon Samphao / EyeEm / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Kandice Cole dropped off her two kids at a family friend’s house to babysit while she and her husband went to work.

Shortly after, she said her 4-year-old son, Eric, found the babysitter’s gun and accidentally shot himself. His 7-year-old sister found him.

“I am all for people protecting themselves their homes and families. I get it. However, you have an obligation to be responsible and be intelligent and to make sure that you have them secured so the kids don’t hurt themselves,” Cole said.

Cole only wishes now that she had inquired about guns in the home and whether they were properly secured and out of reach from her children.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

CHILDREN GUN SAFETY , Gun Safety , Indianapolis , INDY News , RTV6 News , wrtv

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close