Lizzo is making Billboard chart history. Her hit “Truth Hurts” just fell from the top of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart after eleven-weeks on and off at number one. It was replaced by Lizzo’s “Good As Hell,” making her the first woman to replace herself at number one with her first two chart hits. She’s the third female act to knock herself from number one in the chart’s history.

(Source-Billboard)

