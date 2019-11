I get it that it’s ‘No Shave November’ and all but when it comes to getting that perfect beard, some men say it’s more important than sex or even coffee. A new poll by Honest Amish shows they’d not only give both up for an entire year but they’d even spend a night in jail or shave their head. That’s because 75-percent of men polled feel more confident with facial hair and believe it makes them more attractive.

Ladies, your thoughts.

