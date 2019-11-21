“Wait..WHAT!?” Studio Exec Suggested Julia Roberts To Play Harriet Tubman

No, you’re not seeing things. A screenwriter is revealing in a new interview that a Hollywood studio executive suggested a white actress play Harriet Tubman in the new biopic “Harriet.” According to an interview with Focus Studios, Gregory Allen Howard was asked about the production history of the long-gestating Tubman biopic which became Harriet. During the exchange, Howard explained how one studio head suggested Julia Roberts to play Tubman. When someone pointed out the flaw in the choice of actress, the exec chimed that “no one would know the difference.” British actress Cynthia Erivo was ultimately chosen for the role.

