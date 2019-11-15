Costco Warns Of Coupon Hoax

Costco is warning that a 75-dollar coupon circulating around social media is fake. The coupon promises members a 75-dollar discount, but the company says it’s a scam and is in no way affiliated with them. The scam prompts Facebook users to click on a link that leads to an unaffiliated website where people are asked to give some personal information. They have to also share the coupon story in order to access their coupon. A similar scam popped up around this time last year.

Remember,if it sounds too good to be true….

Also On 106.7 WTLC: