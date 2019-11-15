Baby Name Predictions Are Out For 2020

More parents may be opting for Austin, Adah and Ellis when naming their bundle of joy. Those are the number one predictions in each category for 2020. Nameberry looked at which names were looked up the most this year from it’s 70-thousand choices and also influences by pop culture. For boys, the other top picks are Alva, Tate, Diego, Easton and Cash. For girls, it’s Reese, Paisley, Nova, Pearl and Billie. And the top gender-neutral predictions also include Phoenix, Remi, Darcy, Quinn and Emerson.

For those who are expecting next year, what names have you picked out?

