There’s Going To Be A New Owner At 16th And Georgetown…

In a surprising move, Penske Entertainment Corp. has purchased Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series as part of its

acquisition of Hulman & Company and all of its assets. IMS has been in the Hulman family since 1945, and Roger Penske will be only the

fourth owner of the iconic 110-year-old speedway. Penske, whose 18 wins are the most by a team owner in Indianapolis 500 history, said he will step down as race strategist for his IndyCar team.

What changes would you like to see at the Speedway?

(Source-ESPN)

