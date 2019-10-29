WTF News
Heroin Found in NJ Child’s Trick or Treat Bag

It’s always good to make sure you check your little ones trick or treat bags because “you just never know.”

A New Jersey child attending a trick or treat event came home with heroin in his bag of candy, police say.

The incident occurred Friday at a “Trunk or Treat” event in Rio Grande, New Jersey. While inspecting the unidentified child’s haul after the event, his mother discovered a small plastic baggie with a piece of paper taped to it. “I looked at it twice and I said, ‘Wait, this is not candy,'” the mom says.

Test results returned Monday determined the substance in the baggie was heroin, according to the Middle Township Police Department. Although a rep for the department calls the discovery an isolated incident, he says it should serve as a reminder that parents need to inspect their children’s candy before allowing them to eat it.

(Source-PhillyVoice.com)

