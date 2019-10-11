Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates BET Hip Hop Award To Nipsey Hussle

Billy Ray Cyrus is dedicating his first-ever BET Hip-Hop Award to the late Nipsey Hussle. The country music veteran took home the award for Best Collaboration for his work on the “Old Town Road (Remix)” alongside Lil Nas X. After receiving the news, Billy Ray hit up his 1.6 million Twitter followers to give thanks and dedicate the win to the “Hussle & Motivate” rapper. Nipsey was also nominated for the same award for his collaboration “Higher” with DJ Khaled and John Legend as well as Impact Track and Lyricist of the Year.

(The Source)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: