Nipsey Hussle Biography Coming Soon

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle GQ Shoot

A book about Nipsey Hussle will be released and on shelves by March 4, 2020.

The rapper was killed earlier this year and it touched so many lives.

The book is called ‘The Marathon Don’t Stop’ and it  will include interviews, commentary from Nipsey and rappers close to him.

All the proceeds from this book will be donated to his estate.

LongLiveNipsey!

