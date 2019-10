Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is scheduled to begin his misdemeanor sexual abuse trial in New York City today. The Oscar winner faces two charges stemming from an alleged groping incident at a rooftop bar in June, involving a 29-year-old woman. Gooding Jr. denies the allegations, and his attorney maintains that video evidence will completely exonerate him.

How do you think this will turn out for Cuba Gooding Jr.? Guilty? Or Not Guilty?

(Source-CNN)

