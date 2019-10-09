Woman Says Apartment Management Won’t Fix Broken Water Heater

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman says she is having major issues with her apartment and the owners aren’t doing anything about it.

Tiffany Strate says her and her neighbors, who live at Lexington Green and Villa Capri near Speedway, haven’t had hot water since their water heater broke.

“This gas was on,” Strate said. “I had to call the gas company today to come and turn it off because there were gas fumes going for six days.”

There was water all over the floor and electrical wires hanging nearby. Some of the wires were close to the ground.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: