MAN SUES APPLE AFTER CLAIMING IPHONE ‘TURNED HIM GAY’

A Russian man has sued Apple after claiming a mysterious message sent to his iPhone turned him gay, according to a report from The Moscow Times.

D. Razumilov, says that an anonymous English-language message was sent to a cryptocurrency app on his iPhone in 2017 urging him “don’t judge without trying.” The message was attached to 69 units of GayCoins, an obscure cryptocurrency.

Razumilov is seeking over $15,000 in damages from Apple for allegedly “turning him gay.” He claims the company, which makes the iPhone, caused him “moral suffering and harm to mental health,” due to “manipulatively pushing me towards homosexuality.”

According to reports, Razumilov said “I thought, indeed, how can I judge something without trying it? And decided to try some same sex relationships.”

SOURCE: NEWSWEEK

