Botham Jean’s Neighbor Joshua Brown Reportedly Shot And Killed

Tragic news to report. Joshua Brown, Botham Jean‘s neighbor who testified during the Amber Guyger murder trial, has reportedly been shot and killed. Lee Merritt, attorney for the Jean family, broke the news on social media.

Merrit wrote on Instagram, “Joshua Brown, the next door neighbor of #BothamJean was killed last night after being shot several times by an unknown assailant. Local media has reported on the shooting but have not confirmed Brown’s identity. Because, Brown worked closely with prosecutors just a week ago to ensure Amber Guyger was properly convicted in the murder trial, the DA’s office has fairly direct contact with Brown and his family.”

Merrit confirmed Brown was killed but a suspect or motive is not known. He continued, “The case is now in the hands of the Dallas Police Department… Brown deserves the same justice he sought to ensure the Jean family. The Dallas County criminal justice system must mobilized to identify his killer and see that he is held accountable for this murder.”

Joshua Brown, who said he lived directly across the hall from Jean, testified that the two never formally met but he could always hear Jean singing. That seemed to be an indication of the acoustics in the apartment building. Brown, like the other neighbors who testified, claimed he never heard any verbal commands being given before he heard the shots fired. Brown delivered an unforgettable and emotional testimony. Watch below:

Dallas News reports, “Joshua Brown, a neighbor of Botham Jean’s and Guyger at the South Side Flats apartments, was slain about 10:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road.”

He was reportedly 28 years old.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

