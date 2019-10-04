Bezos Remains On Top Of Forbes 400 List

Jeff Bezos is staying on top of the list of richest Americans. The founder and CEO of Amazon ranked number one on the Forbes 400 for the second year in a row, with a net worth of 114-billion dollars. Microsoft founder Bill Gates was second on the list, followed by Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Some newcomers to the list include Bezo’s ex-wife MacKenzie, Roku founder Anthony Wood, and Tim Sweeney, whose Epic Games company is behind the popular Fortnite video game. Forbes says the Americans on the list are worth a record-breaking two-point-nine-six trillion dollars.

(Source-Forbes)

