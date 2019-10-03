Beyonce’s Dad Talks About His Battle With Breast Cancer

Beyonce’s father says he was diagnosed with breast cancer after getting tested two months ago. Mathew Knowles told ABC’s Good Morning America he decided to get a mammogram after noticing small blood stains on his shirts and sheets. He’s had surgery since then and says he’s doing well. The 67-year-old helped propel Beyonce to fame, managing her early career with Destiny’s Child and says he hopes speaking out will encourage other men to consider getting tested for breast cancer.

Remember, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: