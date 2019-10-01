Clinton: “Trump Doesn’t Listen”

Clinton weighed in on the current impeachment inquiry against President Trump Monday night on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Related: Pelosi Launches Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump

She appeared on the show after news broke that current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly was in on the call between President Trump and the president of Ukraine that’s at the center of the inquiry. Clinton said the secretary’s job is to make sure he knows what the president is going to say, but that doesn’t work as well with a president who doesn’t listen to anybody.

Related: Hillary Clinton: I’m Not Running For President in 2020