Pelosi Launches Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump

‘It’s about to get REAL’…

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving forward with impeachment proceedings against President Trump. Pelosi blamed Trump for violating his oath of office through his actions surrounding a whistleblower complaint. An intelligence official reportedly filed the complaint over a phone call in which the President reportedly pressed Ukraine’s leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. Pelosi said Trump’s actions jeopardized national security.

(Source-CNN)

