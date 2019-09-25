Four Shot in Separate Shootings Tuesday in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police investigated four separate shootings between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police officers were dispatched to Methodist Hospital on a report of a person who had been shot and taken to the emergency room, according to information from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim is listed in critical condition.

IMPD said the exact crime scene has not been located, but responding officers believed it occurred in the North District.

It was the fourth shooting of the evening.

