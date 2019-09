Kanye West has been name the highest paid act in the hip hop industry from Forbes.

As of 2019 he is sitting at $150 million.

His clothing ling Yeezy footwear and partnership with Adidas has alot to do with his net worth.

Jay- Z is #2 on the list with $81 million

Drake takes 3rd with $75 million

Diddy # 4 with $70 milion

And last on the top 5 list is Travis Scott with $58 million

Source: forbes,com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: