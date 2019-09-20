Use Alexa To Contribute To 2020 Presidential Elections

Alexa is ready to take your money in a new way. Amazon will make presidential campaign contributions on your behalf starting next month. Simply tell the voice assistant Alexa which candidate you want and how much to donate. It can be anywhere from five to 200-dollars. The money will be taken from the default payment linked to your account. Companies can sign up on Alexa Political Contributions.

See The Rest Of This Story at https://www.bustle.com/p/how-to-donate-to-2020-campaigns-with-amazons-alexa-in-under-a-minute-18786665

