Donating Bone Marrow Can Save Lives

INDIANAPOLIS — Donating blood is always a good way to save lives, but so is donating bone marrow.

Riley Children’s Hospital held a bone marrow registry drive Wednesday. Bone marrow and stem cell treatments help treat certain cancers, sickle cell disease and severe anemia.

Unfortunately, not all patients have a matching donor in their family, so they have to rely on the bone marrow of strangers.

Alayna Pittman was only nine when she needed a bone marrow and stem cell treatment due to leukemia. None of her family members were matches.

