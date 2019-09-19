Frankton Plans to Remove ‘All Lives Matter’ Decals from Police Vehicles

FRANKTON — A Madison County town plans to take a controversial phrase off its police vehicles after dozens of people signed a petition to have it removed.

Frankton Police Department vehicles feature a decal with the phrase, “All Lives Matter.” It has some community members upset because they say it undermines the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mary Hobbs, a Frankton resident, created a petition to remove the “All Lives Matter” decal from all police vehicles. The decals were added in 2016, Hobbs said, during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement and she feels some across the country have used the phrase “All Lives Matter” to counter it.

