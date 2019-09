A recent survey by Nutrisystem shows that millions of American women are trying to lose weight. A company dietician says most women say they want to lose an average of 17 pounds to fit into their favorite jeans. Nutrisystem’s Courtney McCormick says exercise is important as well as a healthy diet and suggests putting foods such as fruits and vegetables front and center in the refrigerator. She also suggests staying hydrated and eating smaller meals every two to three hours.

