Indy
HomeIndy

Efforts to Dig Up the Remains of John Dillinger Will Continue

John Dillinger's body to be exhumed

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS—A relative of infamous 1930’s gangster John Dillinger is renewing efforts to have Dillinger’s remains dug up from their burial site at Crown Hill Cemetery.

For the second time since July, Michael Thompson, a Morgan County man, has filed an application for disinterment with the Indiana Department of Health. The first application expired before Dillinger’s remains could be dug up.

According to a health department spokesperson, if the exhumation is approved, it would take place December 17.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

gangster , INDY News , John Dillinger , John Dillinger remains dug up , MORNING NEWS , RTV6 , wrtv

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close