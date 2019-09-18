Efforts to Dig Up the Remains of John Dillinger Will Continue

INDIANAPOLIS—A relative of infamous 1930’s gangster John Dillinger is renewing efforts to have Dillinger’s remains dug up from their burial site at Crown Hill Cemetery.

For the second time since July, Michael Thompson, a Morgan County man, has filed an application for disinterment with the Indiana Department of Health. The first application expired before Dillinger’s remains could be dug up.

According to a health department spokesperson, if the exhumation is approved, it would take place December 17.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

