Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner

Kevin Hart’s sex tape partner is suing the comedian, accusing him of conspiring to secretly record their tryst.

Montia Sabbag is demanding $60 million in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, claiming Hart and a pal, JT Jackson, teamed up to record the liaison in a suite at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas in 2017 without her knowledge.

Hart, who is currently recovering from back surgery following a car crash at the beginning of the month, has repeatedly denied having any knowledge of the recording, claiming he, too, was a victim of Jackson’s extortion attempts.

Sabbag is suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

