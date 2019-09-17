Entertainment Buzz
Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner

Kevin Hart’s sex tape partner is suing the comedian, accusing him of conspiring to secretly record their tryst.

Montia Sabbag is demanding $60 million in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, claiming Hart and a pal, JT Jackson, teamed up to record the liaison in a suite at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas in 2017 without her knowledge.

Hart, who is currently recovering from back surgery following a car crash at the beginning of the month, has repeatedly denied having any knowledge of the recording, claiming he, too, was a victim of Jackson’s extortion attempts.

Sabbag is suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

