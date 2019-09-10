Dwayne Johnson: ‘Kevin Hart Knows He’s A Lucky Man After Car Crash’

Dwayne Johnson has assured Kevin Hart fans the comedian is fine after his horror car crash at the beginning of the month.

Dwayne agreed to cut short his honeymoon to stand in for his pal on the season premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which taped days after Kevin underwent back surgery following the accident, and the action man revealed he had spoken to his friend and insisted he is going to be OK.

“I love the guy; he’s one of my best friends,” Dwayne told Clarkson. “It could have been a lot worse, so he’s a lucky man and he knows it too.”

Hart managed to escape the wreck of his classic car, a birthday gift to himself, but the driver and another passenger were trapped inside following the crash in Calabasas, California on 1 September.

Johnson couldn’t resist a dig at his pint-sized pal, telling Kelly, “Thankfully he was strapped into his car seat!”

