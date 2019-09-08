Tips To Have The Most Amazing Sex Of Your Life

1. Communicate

While it may be challenging to communicate your sexual desires to your Beloved, it is absolutely necessary! Often times we set our relationships up for failure because we don’t to talk to our partners. We just “expect” them to somehow know everything about us.

2. Don’t forget foreplay

Sometimes a quickie is great but don’t forget foreplay! Women need foreplay to help get their natural juices flowing and lengthen the vagina so that she’s able to welcome your manhood into her sanctuary.

3. Add Variety

Variety is the spice of life! It may be cliché but that doesn’t make the statement any less true.

